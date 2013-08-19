Aug 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, August 19
Manchester City 4 Newcastle United 0
Sunday, August 18
Chelsea 2 Hull City 0
Crystal Palace 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Saturday, August 17
Arsenal 1 Aston Villa 3
Liverpool 1 Stoke City 0
Norwich City 2 Everton 2
Sunderland 0 Fulham 1
Swansea City 1 Manchester United 4
West Bromwich Albion 0 Southampton 1
West Ham United 2 Cardiff City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
2 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
3 Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
4 West Ham United 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
6 Fulham 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Southampton 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Tottenham Hotspur 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
10 Everton 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
10 Norwich City 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
12 Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
12 Stoke City 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
12 Sunderland 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
12 West Bromwich Albion 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
16 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
17 Cardiff City 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
17 Hull City 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
-------------------------
19 Swansea City 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
20 Newcastle United 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4-5: Champions League preliminary round
6-9: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation