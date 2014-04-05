Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
April 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, April 5 Aston Villa 1 Fulham 2 Cardiff City 0 Crystal Palace 3 Chelsea 3 Stoke City 0 Hull City 1 Swansea City 0 Manchester City 4 Southampton 1 Newcastle United 0 Manchester United 4 Norwich City 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 33 22 6 5 65 24 72 2 Liverpool 32 22 5 5 88 39 71 3 Manchester City 31 22 4 5 84 29 70 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 32 19 7 6 56 37 64 ------------------------- 5 Everton 31 17 9 5 49 31 60 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 33 17 6 10 56 38 57 7 Tottenham Hotspur 32 17 5 10 40 44 56 ------------------------- 8 Southampton 33 13 9 11 50 44 48 9 Newcastle United 33 14 4 15 38 51 46 10 Stoke City 33 10 10 13 37 48 40 11 West Ham United 32 10 7 15 36 42 37 12 Hull City 33 10 6 17 34 40 36 13 Aston Villa 32 9 7 16 35 48 34 14 Crystal Palace 32 10 4 18 23 39 34 15 Swansea City 33 8 9 16 45 49 33 16 West Bromwich Albion 32 6 14 12 37 48 32 17 Norwich City 33 8 8 17 26 52 32 ------------------------- 18 Fulham 33 8 3 22 33 74 27 19 Cardiff City 33 6 8 19 29 64 26 20 Sunderland 30 6 7 17 28 48 25 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 6 Everton v Arsenal (1230) West Ham United v Liverpool (1500) Monday, April 7 Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland (1900)
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.