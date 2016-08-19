Aug 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Friday
Friday, August 19
Manchester United 2 Southampton 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
2 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 4 3 3
3 Chelsea 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
3 Hull City 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
3 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
6 Swansea City 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 West Bromwich Albion 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
8 Everton 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Middlesbrough 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Stoke City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Tottenham Hotspur 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Watford 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
13 Southampton 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
14 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 3 4 0
15 Leicester City 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
15 Sunderland 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
15 West Ham United 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
-------------------------
18 Burnley 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
18 Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
20 Bournemouth 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
1-5: Champions League / EC I
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 20
Stoke City v Manchester City (1130)
Burnley v Liverpool (1400)
Swansea City v Hull City (1400)
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace (1400)
Watford v Chelsea (1400)
West Bromwich Albion v Everton (1400)
Leicester City v Arsenal (1630)
Sunday, August 21
Sunderland v Middlesbrough (1230)
West Ham United v Bournemouth (1500)