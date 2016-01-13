Jan 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 13 Chelsea 2 West Bromwich Albion 2 Liverpool 3 Arsenal 3 Manchester City 0 Everton 0 Southampton 2 Watford 0 Stoke City 3 Norwich City 1 Swansea City 2 Sunderland 4 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Leicester City 1 Tuesday, January 12 AFC Bournemouth 1 West Ham United 3 Aston Villa 1 Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle United 3 Manchester United 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 21 13 4 4 37 21 43 2 Leicester City 21 12 7 2 38 25 43 3 Manchester City 21 12 4 5 39 21 40 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 21 9 9 3 34 17 36 ------------------------- 5 West Ham United 21 9 8 4 33 24 35 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 21 9 7 5 27 20 34 7 Stoke City 21 9 5 7 24 22 32 ------------------------- 8 Crystal Palace 21 9 4 8 23 20 31 9 Liverpool 21 8 7 6 25 27 31 10 Watford 21 8 5 8 25 24 29 11 Everton 21 6 10 5 36 29 28 12 Southampton 21 7 6 8 28 24 27 13 West Bromwich Albion 21 7 6 8 22 27 27 14 Chelsea 21 6 6 9 28 31 24 15 Norwich City 21 6 5 10 24 35 23 16 AFC Bournemouth 21 5 6 10 23 37 21 17 Swansea City 21 4 7 10 19 30 19 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 21 5 3 13 26 41 18 19 Newcastle United 21 4 6 11 22 38 18 20 Aston Villa 21 2 5 14 17 37 11 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, January 16 Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland (1245) AFC Bournemouth v Norwich City (1500) Chelsea v Everton (1500) Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1500) Newcastle United v West Ham United (1500) Southampton v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Aston Villa v Leicester City (1730) Sunday, January 17 Liverpool v Manchester United (1405) Stoke City v Arsenal (1615) Monday, January 18 Swansea City v Watford (2000)