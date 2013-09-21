Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 21
Chelsea 2 Fulham 0
Liverpool 0 Southampton 1
Newcastle United 2 Hull City 3
Norwich City 0 Aston Villa 1
West Bromwich Albion 3 Sunderland 0
West Ham United 2 Everton 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 5 3 1 1 6 2 10
2 Liverpool 5 3 1 1 5 3 10
3 Arsenal 4 3 0 1 8 5 9
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 4 3 0 1 4 1 9
-------------------------
5 Everton 5 2 3 0 6 4 9
-------------------------
6 Southampton 5 2 2 1 3 2 8
7 Manchester City 4 2 1 1 8 3 7
-------------------------
8 Manchester United 4 2 1 1 6 2 7
9 Stoke City 4 2 1 1 3 2 7
10 Hull City 5 2 1 2 5 7 7
11 Newcastle United 5 2 1 2 5 8 7
12 Aston Villa 5 2 0 3 6 6 6
13 West Bromwich Albion 5 1 2 2 4 4 5
13 West Ham United 5 1 2 2 4 4 5
15 Cardiff City 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
16 Swansea City 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
17 Norwich City 5 1 1 3 3 6 4
-------------------------
18 Fulham 5 1 1 3 3 7 4
19 Crystal Palace 4 1 0 3 4 6 3
20 Sunderland 5 0 1 4 3 11 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 22
Arsenal v Stoke City (1230)
Crystal Palace v Swansea City (1230)
Cardiff City v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)
Manchester City v Manchester United (1500)