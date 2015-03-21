March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 21
Aston Villa 0 Swansea City 1
Manchester City 3 West Bromwich Albion 0
Newcastle United 1 Arsenal 2
Southampton 2 Burnley 0
Stoke City 1 Crystal Palace 2
Tottenham Hotspur 4 Leicester City 3
West Ham United 1 Sunderland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 28 19 7 2 58 23 64
2 Manchester City 30 18 7 5 62 28 61
3 Arsenal 30 18 6 6 58 31 60
4 Manchester United 29 16 8 5 50 26 56
5 Liverpool 29 16 6 7 43 30 54
6 Southampton 30 16 5 9 42 21 53
7 Tottenham Hotspur 30 16 5 9 50 45 53
8 Swansea City 30 12 7 11 34 38 43
9 West Ham United 30 11 9 10 40 37 42
10 Stoke City 30 12 6 12 34 37 42
11 Crystal Palace 30 9 9 12 36 41 36
12 Newcastle United 30 9 8 13 33 48 35
13 West Bromwich Albion 30 8 9 13 27 39 33
14 Everton 29 7 10 12 36 41 31
15 Hull City 29 6 10 13 26 37 28
16 Aston Villa 30 7 7 16 19 39 28
17 Sunderland 30 4 14 12 23 44 26
18 Burnley 30 5 10 15 26 49 25
19 Queens Park Rangers 29 6 4 19 30 52 22
20 Leicester City 29 4 7 18 27 48 19
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 22
Liverpool v Manchester United (1330)
Hull City v Chelsea (1600)
Queens Park Rangers v Everton (1600)