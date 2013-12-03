Dec 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, December 3
Crystal Palace 1 West Ham United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 13 10 1 2 27 10 31
2 Chelsea 13 8 3 2 24 11 27
3 Manchester City 13 8 1 4 37 12 25
-------------------------
4 Liverpool 13 7 3 3 25 16 24
-------------------------
5 Everton 13 6 6 1 21 13 24
-------------------------
6 Newcastle United 13 7 2 4 19 18 23
7 Southampton 13 6 4 3 16 10 22
-------------------------
8 Manchester United 13 6 4 3 22 17 22
9 Tottenham Hotspur 13 6 3 4 11 14 21
10 Hull City 13 5 2 6 12 16 17
11 Aston Villa 13 4 4 5 13 14 16
12 West Bromwich Albion 13 3 6 4 15 16 15
13 Swansea City 13 4 3 6 17 19 15
14 Norwich City 13 4 2 7 11 23 14
15 West Ham United 14 3 4 7 12 15 13
16 Stoke City 13 3 4 6 12 18 13
17 Cardiff City 13 3 4 6 11 20 13
-------------------------
18 Fulham 13 3 1 9 11 24 10
19 Crystal Palace 14 3 1 10 8 22 10
20 Sunderland 13 2 2 9 8 24 8
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, December 4
Arsenal v Hull City (1945)
Liverpool v Norwich City (1945)
Manchester United v Everton (1945)
Southampton v Aston Villa (1945)
Stoke City v Cardiff City (1945)
Sunderland v Chelsea (1945)
Swansea City v Newcastle United (1945)
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur (2000)
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City (2000)
Saturday, December 7
Manchester United v Newcastle United (1245)
Crystal Palace v Cardiff City (1500)
Liverpool v West Ham United (1500)
Southampton v Manchester City (1500)
Stoke City v Chelsea (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City (1500)
Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur (1730)
Sunday, December 8
Fulham v Aston Villa (1330)
Arsenal v Everton (1600)
Monday, December 9
Swansea City v Hull City (2000)