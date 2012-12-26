Dec 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, December 26
Aston Villa 0 Tottenham Hotspur 4
Everton 2 Wigan Athletic 1
Fulham 1 Southampton 1
Manchester United 4 Newcastle United 3
Norwich City 0 Chelsea 1
Queens Park Rangers 1 West Bromwich Albion 2
Reading 0 Swansea City 0
Stoke City 3 Liverpool 1
Sunderland 1 Manchester City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 19 15 1 3 48 28 46
2 Manchester City 19 11 6 2 34 16 39
3 Chelsea 18 10 5 3 37 17 35
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 19 10 3 6 34 25 33
-------------------------
5 Everton 19 8 9 2 32 23 33
-------------------------
6 West Bromwich Albion 19 10 3 6 28 23 33
7 Arsenal 18 8 6 4 32 18 30
-------------------------
8 Stoke City 19 6 10 3 18 14 28
9 Swansea City 19 6 7 6 27 23 25
10 Liverpool 19 6 7 6 28 26 25
11 Norwich City 19 6 7 6 20 28 25
12 West Ham United 18 6 5 7 22 22 23
13 Sunderland 19 5 7 7 20 24 22
14 Fulham 19 5 6 8 29 34 21
15 Newcastle United 19 5 5 9 23 30 20
16 Aston Villa 19 4 6 9 15 36 18
17 Southampton 18 4 4 10 23 34 16
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 19 4 3 12 19 35 15
19 Reading 19 1 7 11 21 37 10
20 Queens Park Rangers 19 1 7 11 16 33 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 29
Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur (1245)
Aston Villa v Wigan Athletic (1500)
Fulham v Swansea City (1500)
Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion (1500)
Norwich City v Manchester City (1500)
Reading v West Ham United (1500)
Stoke City v Southampton (1500)
Arsenal v Newcastle United (1730)
Sunday, December 30
Everton v Chelsea (1330)
Queens Park Rangers v Liverpool (1600)