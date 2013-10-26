Soccer-Sunderland end goal famine in 2-2 draw at home to West Ham
April 15 Bottom club Sunderland ended their seven-match scoring drought but slipped closer to relegation after a 2-2 home draw with West Ham United on Saturday.
Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, October 26 Aston Villa 0 Everton 2 Crystal Palace 0 Arsenal 2 Liverpool 4 West Bromwich Albion 1 Manchester United 3 Stoke City 2 Norwich City 0 Cardiff City 0 Southampton 2 Fulham 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 9 7 1 1 20 9 22 2 Liverpool 9 6 2 1 17 8 20 3 Southampton 9 5 3 1 10 3 18 ------------------------- 4 Everton 9 5 3 1 14 10 18 ------------------------- 5 Chelsea 8 5 2 1 14 5 17 ------------------------- 6 Manchester City 8 5 1 2 20 9 16 7 Tottenham Hotspur 8 5 1 2 8 5 16 ------------------------- 8 Manchester United 9 4 2 3 14 12 14 9 Hull City 8 3 2 3 7 9 11 10 Newcastle United 8 3 2 3 11 14 11 11 Swansea City 8 3 1 4 12 11 10 12 West Bromwich Albion 9 2 4 3 8 10 10 13 Aston Villa 9 3 1 5 9 12 10 13 Fulham 9 3 1 5 9 12 10 15 Cardiff City 9 2 3 4 8 13 9 16 West Ham United 8 2 2 4 8 8 8 17 Stoke City 9 2 2 5 6 10 8 ------------------------- 18 Norwich City 9 2 2 5 6 13 8 19 Crystal Palace 9 1 0 8 6 19 3 20 Sunderland 8 0 1 7 5 20 1 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 27 Sunderland v Newcastle United (1330) Chelsea v Manchester City (1600) Swansea City v West Ham United (1600) Tottenham Hotspur v Hull City (1600)
April 15 Bottom club Sunderland ended their seven-match scoring drought but slipped closer to relegation after a 2-2 home draw with West Ham United on Saturday.
April 15 Everton midfielder Ross Barkley ended a difficult week off the field by inspiring his team too an eighth straight home win with a 3-1 victory over Burnley at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday.