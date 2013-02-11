Feb 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, February 11
Liverpool 0 West Bromwich Albion 2
Sunday, February 10
Aston Villa 2 West Ham United 1
Manchester United 2 Everton 0
Saturday, February 9
Chelsea 4 Wigan Athletic 1
Norwich City 0 Fulham 0
Southampton 3 Manchester City 1
Stoke City 2 Reading 1
Sunderland 0 Arsenal 1
Swansea City 4 Queens Park Rangers 1
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Newcastle United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 26 21 2 3 62 31 65
2 Manchester City 26 15 8 3 48 24 53
3 Chelsea 26 14 7 5 55 28 49
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 26 14 6 6 44 30 48
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 26 12 8 6 50 29 44
-------------------------
6 Everton 26 10 12 4 40 32 42
7 Swansea City 26 9 10 7 38 29 37
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 26 11 4 11 36 35 37
9 Liverpool 26 9 9 8 44 34 36
10 Stoke City 26 7 12 7 26 31 33
11 West Ham United 26 8 6 12 29 38 30
12 Fulham 26 7 8 11 36 42 29
13 Sunderland 26 7 8 11 28 34 29
14 Norwich City 26 6 11 9 25 40 29
15 Southampton 26 6 9 11 36 45 27
16 Newcastle United 26 7 6 13 34 46 27
17 Aston Villa 26 5 9 12 25 50 24
-------------------------
18 Reading 26 5 8 13 33 48 23
19 Wigan Athletic 26 5 6 15 30 51 21
20 Queens Park Rangers 26 2 11 13 19 41 17
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation