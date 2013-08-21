Aug 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, August 21 Chelsea 2 Aston Villa 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 2 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 3 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 ------------------------- 4 West Ham United 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 5 Aston Villa 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 ------------------------- 6 Fulham 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 Southampton 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 Tottenham Hotspur 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 10 Everton 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 10 Norwich City 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 12 Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 12 Stoke City 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 12 Sunderland 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 12 West Bromwich Albion 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 16 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 17 Cardiff City 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 17 Hull City 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 ------------------------- 19 Swansea City 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 20 Newcastle United 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-9: Europa League depending on domestic cup 19-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 24 Fulham v Arsenal (1145) Everton v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Hull City v Norwich City (1400) Newcastle United v West Ham United (1400) Southampton v Sunderland (1400) Stoke City v Crystal Palace (1400) Aston Villa v Liverpool (1630) Sunday, August 25 Cardiff City v Manchester City (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City (1500) Monday, August 26 Manchester United v Chelsea (1900)