Aug 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, August 21
Chelsea 2 Aston Villa 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
2 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
3 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
-------------------------
4 West Ham United 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
5 Aston Villa 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
-------------------------
6 Fulham 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Southampton 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Tottenham Hotspur 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
10 Everton 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
10 Norwich City 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
12 Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
12 Stoke City 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
12 Sunderland 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
12 West Bromwich Albion 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
16 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
17 Cardiff City 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
17 Hull City 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
-------------------------
19 Swansea City 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
20 Newcastle United 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-9: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 24
Fulham v Arsenal (1145)
Everton v West Bromwich Albion (1400)
Hull City v Norwich City (1400)
Newcastle United v West Ham United (1400)
Southampton v Sunderland (1400)
Stoke City v Crystal Palace (1400)
Aston Villa v Liverpool (1630)
Sunday, August 25
Cardiff City v Manchester City (1500)
Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City (1500)
Monday, August 26
Manchester United v Chelsea (1900)