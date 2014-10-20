Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, October 20
West Bromwich Albion 2 Manchester United 2
Sunday, October 19
Queens Park Rangers 2 Liverpool 3
Stoke City 2 Swansea City 1
Saturday, October 18
Arsenal 2 Hull City 2
Burnley 1 West Ham United 3
Crystal Palace 1 Chelsea 2
Everton 3 Aston Villa 0
Manchester City 4 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Newcastle United 1 Leicester City 0
Southampton 8 Sunderland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 8 7 1 0 23 8 22
2 Manchester City 8 5 2 1 18 8 17
3 Southampton 8 5 1 2 19 5 16
-------------------------
4 West Ham United 8 4 1 3 15 11 13
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 8 4 1 3 13 12 13
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 8 3 3 2 15 12 12
7 Arsenal 8 2 5 1 13 11 11
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 8 3 2 3 11 10 11
9 Tottenham Hotspur 8 3 2 3 10 11 11
10 Stoke City 8 3 2 3 8 9 11
11 Hull City 8 2 4 2 13 13 10
12 Aston Villa 8 3 1 4 4 12 10
13 Everton 8 2 3 3 16 16 9
14 West Bromwich Albion 8 2 3 3 10 11 9
15 Leicester City 8 2 3 3 11 13 9
16 Crystal Palace 8 2 2 4 11 14 8
17 Sunderland 8 1 5 2 8 15 8
-------------------------
18 Newcastle United 8 1 4 3 8 14 7
19 Burnley 8 0 4 4 4 13 4
20 Queens Park Rangers 8 1 1 6 6 18 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation