May 19 Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is in line to succeed John Terry as captain of the Premier League champions next season, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.
Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, October 30 Everton 2 West Ham United 0 Southampton 0 Chelsea 2 Saturday, October 29 Crystal Palace 2 Liverpool 4 Manchester United 0 Burnley 0 Middlesbrough 2 Bournemouth 0 Sunderland 1 Arsenal 4 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Leicester City 1 Watford 1 Hull City 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Manchester City 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 10 7 2 1 24 9 23 2 Arsenal 10 7 2 1 23 10 23 3 Liverpool 10 7 2 1 24 13 23 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 10 7 1 2 21 9 22 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 10 5 5 0 14 5 20 ------------------------- 6 Everton 10 5 3 2 15 8 18 7 Watford 10 4 3 3 14 13 15 ------------------------- 8 Manchester United 10 4 3 3 13 12 15 9 Southampton 10 3 4 3 11 10 13 10 Bournemouth 10 3 3 4 12 14 12 11 Leicester City 10 3 3 4 12 16 12 12 Crystal Palace 10 3 2 5 14 16 11 13 Burnley 10 3 2 5 8 13 11 14 Middlesbrough 10 2 4 4 9 11 10 15 West Bromwich Albion 10 2 4 4 10 14 10 16 West Ham United 10 3 1 6 10 19 10 17 Stoke City 9 2 3 4 9 16 9 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 10 2 1 7 8 23 7 19 Swansea City 9 1 2 6 8 15 5 20 Sunderland 10 0 2 8 7 20 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 31 Stoke City v Swansea City (2000)
May 19 Everton are setting their sights on transfer window targets as they gear up to meet the demands of European football next season, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.