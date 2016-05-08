Manchester United lifts full-year revenue and profit guidance
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, May 8 Liverpool 2 Watford 0 Manchester City 2 Arsenal 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Southampton 2 Saturday, May 7 AFC Bournemouth 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 Aston Villa 0 Newcastle United 0 Crystal Palace 2 Stoke City 1 Leicester City 3 Everton 1 Norwich City 0 Manchester United 1 Sunderland 3 Chelsea 2 West Ham United 1 Swansea City 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Leicester City 37 23 11 3 67 35 80 2 Tottenham Hotspur 37 19 13 5 68 30 70 3 Arsenal 37 19 11 7 61 36 68 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 37 19 8 10 70 40 65 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 36 18 9 9 44 31 63 ------------------------- 6 Southampton 37 17 9 11 55 40 60 7 West Ham United 36 15 14 7 61 47 59 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 36 16 10 10 61 48 58 9 Chelsea 36 12 12 12 57 51 48 10 Stoke City 37 13 9 15 39 54 48 11 Swansea City 37 12 10 15 41 51 46 12 Everton 36 10 14 12 56 52 44 13 Watford 36 12 8 16 36 44 44 14 Crystal Palace 37 11 9 17 38 47 42 15 West Bromwich Albion 37 10 12 15 33 47 42 16 AFC Bournemouth 37 11 9 17 44 64 42 17 Sunderland 36 8 11 17 43 60 35 ------------------------- 18 Newcastle United 37 8 10 19 39 64 34 19 Norwich City 36 8 7 21 35 62 31 R20 Aston Villa 37 3 8 26 27 72 17 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.
May 16 Arsenal will be "frustrated" if they fail to secure a top four finish in the Premier League this season and can only blame themselves for their inconsistent performances, manager Arsene Wenger has said.