Soccer-Woodgate returns to Middlesbrough as first-team coach
LONDON, March 28 Former defender Jonathan Woodgate has returned to Middlesbrough as first-team coach, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Dec 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, December 4 Arsenal 2 Hull City 0 Fulham 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Liverpool 5 Norwich City 1 Manchester United 0 Everton 1 Southampton 2 Aston Villa 3 Stoke City 0 Cardiff City 0 Sunderland 3 Chelsea 4 Swansea City 3 Newcastle United 0 West Bromwich Albion 2 Manchester City 3 Tuesday, December 3 Crystal Palace 1 West Ham United 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 14 11 1 2 29 10 34 2 Chelsea 14 9 3 2 28 14 30 3 Manchester City 14 9 1 4 40 14 28 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 14 8 3 3 30 17 27 ------------------------- 5 Everton 14 7 6 1 22 13 27 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 14 7 3 4 13 15 24 7 Newcastle United 14 7 2 5 19 21 23 ------------------------- 8 Southampton 14 6 4 4 18 13 22 9 Manchester United 14 6 4 4 22 18 22 10 Aston Villa 14 5 4 5 16 16 19 11 Swansea City 14 5 3 6 20 19 18 12 Hull City 14 5 2 7 12 18 17 13 West Bromwich Albion 14 3 6 5 17 19 15 14 Stoke City 14 3 5 6 12 18 14 15 Cardiff City 14 3 5 6 11 20 14 16 Norwich City 14 4 2 8 12 28 14 17 West Ham United 14 3 4 7 12 15 13 ------------------------- 18 Fulham 14 3 1 10 12 26 10 19 Crystal Palace 14 3 1 10 8 22 10 20 Sunderland 14 2 2 10 11 28 8 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 7 Manchester United v Newcastle United (1245) Crystal Palace v Cardiff City (1500) Liverpool v West Ham United (1500) Southampton v Manchester City (1500) Stoke City v Chelsea (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Norwich City (1500) Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur (1730) Sunday, December 8 Fulham v Aston Villa (1330) Arsenal v Everton (1600) Monday, December 9 Swansea City v Hull City (2000)
LONDON, March 28 Former defender Jonathan Woodgate has returned to Middlesbrough as first-team coach, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
March 28 The Europa League offers Manchester United a great alternative route into next season's Champions League as they battle for a top four slot in the Premier League, former manager Alex Ferguson has said.
March 28 Arsenal players must mirror the never-say-die attitude and work-rate of forward Alexis Sanchez if they hope to salvage their faltering campaign, according to former England defender Sol Campbell.