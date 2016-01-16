Jan 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 16
AFC Bournemouth 3 Norwich City 0
Aston Villa 1 Leicester City 1
Chelsea 3 Everton 3
Manchester City 4 Crystal Palace 0
Newcastle United 2 West Ham United 1
Southampton 3 West Bromwich Albion 0
Tottenham Hotspur 4 Sunderland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 22 12 8 2 39 26 44
2 Manchester City 22 13 4 5 43 21 43
3 Arsenal 21 13 4 4 37 21 43
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 22 10 9 3 38 18 39
-------------------------
5 West Ham United 22 9 8 5 34 26 35
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 21 9 7 5 27 20 34
7 Stoke City 21 9 5 7 24 22 32
-------------------------
8 Crystal Palace 22 9 4 9 23 24 31
9 Liverpool 21 8 7 6 25 27 31
10 Southampton 22 8 6 8 31 24 30
11 Everton 22 6 11 5 39 32 29
12 Watford 21 8 5 8 25 24 29
13 West Bromwich Albion 22 7 6 9 22 30 27
14 Chelsea 22 6 7 9 31 34 25
15 AFC Bournemouth 22 6 6 10 26 37 24
16 Norwich City 22 6 5 11 24 38 23
17 Newcastle United 22 5 6 11 24 39 21
-------------------------
18 Swansea City 21 4 7 10 19 30 19
19 Sunderland 22 5 3 14 27 45 18
20 Aston Villa 22 2 6 14 18 38 12
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 17
Liverpool v Manchester United (1405)
Stoke City v Arsenal (1615)
Monday, January 18
Swansea City v Watford (2000)