March 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 1
Everton 1 West Ham United 0
Fulham 1 Chelsea 3
Hull City 1 Newcastle United 4
Southampton 0 Liverpool 3
Stoke City 1 Arsenal 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 28 19 6 3 52 22 63
2 Liverpool 28 18 5 5 73 35 59
3 Arsenal 28 18 5 5 52 28 59
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 26 18 3 5 69 27 57
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 27 15 5 7 36 33 50
-------------------------
6 Everton 27 13 9 5 38 27 48
7 Manchester United 27 13 6 8 43 31 45
-------------------------
8 Newcastle United 28 13 4 11 37 39 43
9 Southampton 28 10 9 9 38 35 39
10 West Ham United 28 8 7 13 31 35 31
11 Hull City 28 8 6 14 30 35 30
12 Stoke City 28 7 9 12 28 42 30
13 Swansea City 27 7 7 13 36 40 28
14 Aston Villa 27 7 7 13 27 37 28
15 Norwich City 27 7 7 13 20 39 28
16 Crystal Palace 26 8 2 16 18 36 26
17 West Bromwich Albion 27 4 13 10 31 39 25
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 26 6 6 14 26 42 24
19 Cardiff City 27 5 7 15 19 48 22
20 Fulham 28 6 3 19 28 62 21
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 2
Aston Villa v Norwich City (1630)
Swansea City v Crystal Palace (1630)
Tottenham Hotspur v Cardiff City (1630)