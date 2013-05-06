Soccer-Kane in line for Tottenham return against Watford
LONDON, April 7 Striker Harry Kane could return for his side's home Premier League clash against Watford on Saturday after recovering from an ankle injury that has ruled him out for a month.
May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, May 6 Sunderland 1 Stoke City 1 Sunday, May 5 Liverpool 0 Everton 0 Manchester United 0 Chelsea 1 Saturday, May 4 Fulham 2 Reading 4 Norwich City 1 Aston Villa 2 Queens Park Rangers 0 Arsenal 1 Swansea City 0 Manchester City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Southampton 0 West Bromwich Albion 2 Wigan Athletic 3 West Ham United 0 Newcastle United 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Manchester United 36 27 4 5 79 37 85 2 Manchester City 35 21 9 5 61 31 72 3 Chelsea 35 20 8 7 69 35 68 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 36 19 10 7 67 36 67 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 35 19 8 8 61 43 65 ------------------------- 6 Everton 36 15 15 6 52 38 60 7 Liverpool 36 14 13 9 67 42 55 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 35 14 6 15 48 47 48 9 Swansea City 35 10 13 12 43 44 43 10 West Ham United 36 11 10 15 41 49 43 11 Stoke City 36 9 14 13 32 42 41 12 Fulham 36 10 10 16 46 57 40 13 Aston Villa 36 10 10 16 44 65 40 14 Southampton 36 9 12 15 47 58 39 15 Sunderland 36 9 11 16 40 52 38 16 Norwich City 36 8 14 14 34 56 38 17 Newcastle United 36 10 8 18 43 66 38 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 35 9 8 18 42 64 35 R19 Reading 36 6 10 20 41 67 28 R20 Queens Park Rangers 36 4 13 19 29 57 25 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
April 7 Leicester City captain Wes Morgan will miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Everton as well as Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final clash at Atletico Madrid due to a back injury, manager Craig Shakespeare said on Friday.