Nov 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, November 28 AFC Bournemouth 3 Everton 3 Aston Villa 2 Watford 3 Crystal Palace 5 Newcastle United 1 Leicester City 1 Manchester United 1 Manchester City 3 Southampton 1 Sunderland 2 Stoke City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 14 9 2 3 30 14 29 2 Leicester City 14 8 5 1 29 21 29 3 Manchester United 14 8 4 2 20 10 28 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 13 8 2 3 23 11 26 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 13 6 6 1 24 11 24 ------------------------- 6 Crystal Palace 14 7 1 6 19 14 22 7 Everton 14 5 6 3 27 19 21 ------------------------- 8 West Ham United 13 6 3 4 24 20 21 9 Southampton 14 5 5 4 20 17 20 10 Liverpool 13 5 5 3 17 15 20 11 Watford 14 5 4 5 15 16 19 12 Stoke City 14 5 4 5 11 14 19 13 West Bromwich Albion 13 5 2 6 12 17 17 14 Swansea City 13 3 5 5 14 18 14 15 Chelsea 13 4 2 7 17 23 14 16 Norwich City 13 3 3 7 16 24 12 17 Sunderland 14 3 3 8 16 26 12 ------------------------- 18 AFC Bournemouth 14 2 4 8 17 30 10 19 Newcastle United 14 2 4 8 14 30 10 20 Aston Villa 14 1 2 11 12 27 5 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 29 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (1200) West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion (1405) Liverpool v Swansea City (1615) Norwich City v Arsenal (1615)