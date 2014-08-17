Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 17
Liverpool 2 Southampton 1
Newcastle United 0 Manchester City 2
Saturday, August 16
Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 1
Leicester City 2 Everton 2
Manchester United 1 Swansea City 2
Queens Park Rangers 0 Hull City 1
Stoke City 0 Aston Villa 1
West Bromwich Albion 2 Sunderland 2
West Ham United 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
2 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
2 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
2 Swansea City 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
5 Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Hull City 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
5 Tottenham Hotspur 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
8 Everton 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
8 Leicester City 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
8 Sunderland 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
8 West Bromwich Albion 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
14 Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
14 Manchester United 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
14 Southampton 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
17 Queens Park Rangers 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
17 Stoke City 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
17 West Ham United 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
-------------------------
20 Newcastle United 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1-4: Champions League / EC I
5-7: Europa League
20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 18
Burnley v Chelsea (1900)