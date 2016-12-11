Dec 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 11
Chelsea 1 West Bromwich Albion 0
Liverpool 2 West Ham United 2
Manchester United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0
Southampton 1 Middlesbrough 0
Saturday, December 10
Arsenal 3 Stoke City 1
Burnley 3 Bournemouth 2
Hull City 3 Crystal Palace 3
Leicester City 4 Manchester City 2
Swansea City 3 Sunderland 0
Watford 3 Everton 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 15 12 1 2 33 11 37
2 Arsenal 15 10 4 1 36 15 34
3 Liverpool 15 9 4 2 37 20 31
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 15 9 3 3 32 19 30
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 15 7 6 2 24 11 27
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 15 6 6 3 20 16 24
7 Watford 15 6 3 6 21 26 21
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 15 5 5 5 20 18 20
9 Everton 15 5 5 5 19 19 20
10 Southampton 15 5 5 5 14 15 20
11 Stoke City 15 5 4 6 17 22 19
12 Bournemouth 15 5 3 7 21 25 18
13 Burnley 15 5 2 8 15 25 17
14 Leicester City 15 4 4 7 21 26 16
15 Crystal Palace 15 4 3 8 27 29 15
16 Middlesbrough 15 3 6 6 13 16 15
17 West Ham United 15 3 4 8 17 31 13
-------------------------
18 Swansea City 15 3 3 9 19 31 12
19 Hull City 15 3 3 9 14 32 12
20 Sunderland 15 3 2 10 14 27 11
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation