Dec 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 30
Everton 1 Chelsea 2
Queens Park Rangers 0 Liverpool 3
Saturday, December 29
Arsenal 7 Newcastle United 3
Aston Villa 0 Wigan Athletic 3
Fulham 1 Swansea City 2
Manchester United 2 West Bromwich Albion 0
Norwich City 3 Manchester City 4
Reading 1 West Ham United 0
Stoke City 3 Southampton 3
Sunderland 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 20 16 1 3 50 28 49
2 Manchester City 20 12 6 2 38 19 42
3 Chelsea 19 11 5 3 39 18 38
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 20 11 3 6 36 26 36
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 19 9 6 4 39 21 33
-------------------------
6 Everton 20 8 9 3 33 25 33
7 West Bromwich Albion 20 10 3 7 28 25 33
-------------------------
8 Stoke City 20 6 11 3 21 17 29
9 Liverpool 20 7 7 6 31 26 28
10 Swansea City 20 7 7 6 29 24 28
11 Norwich City 20 6 7 7 23 32 25
12 West Ham United 19 6 5 8 22 23 23
13 Sunderland 20 5 7 8 21 26 22
14 Fulham 20 5 6 9 30 36 21
15 Newcastle United 20 5 5 10 26 37 20
16 Wigan Athletic 20 5 3 12 22 35 18
17 Aston Villa 20 4 6 10 15 39 18
-------------------------
18 Southampton 19 4 5 10 26 37 17
19 Reading 20 2 7 11 22 37 13
20 Queens Park Rangers 20 1 7 12 16 36 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation