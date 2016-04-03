Soccer-Tottenham sign off from the Lane in a blaze of glory
LONDON, May 14 As farewell parties go, the one that ended an era at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane on Sunday was close to perfection.
April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 3 Leicester City 1 Southampton 0 Manchester United 1 Everton 0 Saturday, April 2 AFC Bournemouth 0 Manchester City 4 Arsenal 4 Watford 0 Aston Villa 0 Chelsea 4 Liverpool 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Norwich City 3 Newcastle United 2 Stoke City 2 Swansea City 2 Sunderland 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 West Ham United 2 Crystal Palace 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Leicester City 32 20 9 3 55 31 69 2 Tottenham Hotspur 32 17 11 4 57 25 62 3 Arsenal 31 17 7 7 52 30 58 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 31 16 6 9 56 32 54 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 31 15 8 8 39 27 53 ------------------------- 6 West Ham United 31 13 12 6 49 37 51 7 Southampton 32 13 8 11 41 33 47 ------------------------- 8 Stoke City 32 13 8 11 36 39 47 9 Liverpool 30 12 9 9 46 41 45 10 Chelsea 31 11 11 9 49 41 44 11 West Bromwich Albion 31 10 10 11 30 37 40 12 Everton 30 9 11 10 51 42 38 13 AFC Bournemouth 32 10 8 14 38 54 38 14 Watford 31 10 7 14 30 36 37 15 Swansea City 32 9 10 13 33 42 37 16 Crystal Palace 31 9 7 15 34 42 34 17 Norwich City 32 8 7 17 35 56 31 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 31 6 9 16 36 55 27 19 Newcastle United 31 6 7 18 31 58 25 20 Aston Villa 32 3 7 22 22 62 16 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
LONDON, May 14 As farewell parties go, the one that ended an era at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane on Sunday was close to perfection.
May 14 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Sunday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 22 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 21 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Christian Benteke (Crystal Palac