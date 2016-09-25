Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 25
West Ham United 0 Southampton 3
Saturday, September 24
Arsenal 3 Chelsea 0
Bournemouth 1 Everton 0
Liverpool 5 Hull City 1
Manchester United 4 Leicester City 1
Middlesbrough 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Stoke City 1 West Bromwich Albion 1
Sunderland 2 Crystal Palace 3
Swansea City 1 Manchester City 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 6 6 0 0 18 5 18
2 Tottenham Hotspur 6 4 2 0 10 3 14
3 Arsenal 6 4 1 1 15 7 13
-------------------------
4 Liverpool 6 4 1 1 16 9 13
-------------------------
5 Everton 6 4 1 1 10 4 13
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 6 4 0 2 12 7 12
7 Crystal Palace 6 3 1 2 10 7 10
-------------------------
8 Chelsea 6 3 1 2 10 9 10
9 Southampton 6 2 2 2 7 6 8
9 West Bromwich Albion 6 2 2 2 7 6 8
11 Watford 5 2 1 2 10 9 7
12 Leicester City 6 2 1 3 8 11 7
13 Hull City 6 2 1 3 7 12 7
14 Bournemouth 6 2 1 3 4 9 7
15 Middlesbrough 6 1 2 3 6 9 5
16 Swansea City 6 1 1 4 5 10 4
17 Burnley 5 1 1 3 3 8 4
-------------------------
18 West Ham United 6 1 0 5 7 16 3
19 Stoke City 6 0 2 4 4 15 2
20 Sunderland 6 0 1 5 5 12 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 26
Burnley v Watford (1900)