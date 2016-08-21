Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 21
Sunderland 1 Middlesbrough 2
West Ham United 1 Bournemouth 0
Saturday, August 20
Burnley 2 Liverpool 0
Leicester City 0 Arsenal 0
Stoke City 1 Manchester City 4
Swansea City 0 Hull City 2
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Crystal Palace 0
Watford 1 Chelsea 2
West Bromwich Albion 1 Everton 2
Friday, August 19
Manchester United 2 Southampton 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
2 Manchester United 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
3 Hull City 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
-------------------------
5 Everton 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
5 Middlesbrough 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
-------------------------
7 Tottenham Hotspur 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
-------------------------
8 Burnley 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
9 West Bromwich Albion 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
9 West Ham United 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
11 Liverpool 2 1 0 1 4 5 3
12 Swansea City 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
13 Arsenal 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
14 Watford 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
15 Leicester City 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
16 Southampton 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
17 Stoke City 2 0 1 1 2 5 1
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
19 Crystal Palace 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
20 Bournemouth 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation