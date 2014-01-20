Jan 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, January 20
West Bromwich Albion 1 Everton 1
Sunday, January 19
Chelsea 3 Manchester United 1
Swansea City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3
Saturday, January 18
Arsenal 2 Fulham 0
Crystal Palace 1 Stoke City 0
Liverpool 2 Aston Villa 2
Manchester City 4 Cardiff City 2
Norwich City 1 Hull City 0
Sunderland 2 Southampton 2
West Ham United 1 Newcastle United 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 22 16 3 3 43 19 51
2 Manchester City 22 16 2 4 63 25 50
3 Chelsea 22 15 4 3 43 20 49
-------------------------
4 Liverpool 22 13 4 5 53 28 43
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 22 13 4 5 29 26 43
-------------------------
6 Everton 22 11 9 2 35 20 42
7 Manchester United 22 11 4 7 36 27 37
-------------------------
8 Newcastle United 22 11 3 8 32 28 36
9 Southampton 22 8 7 7 29 25 31
10 Aston Villa 22 6 6 10 22 29 24
11 Hull City 22 6 5 11 22 28 23
12 Norwich City 22 6 5 11 18 35 23
13 West Bromwich Albion 22 4 10 8 24 29 22
14 Stoke City 22 5 7 10 22 36 22
15 Swansea City 22 5 6 11 27 33 21
16 Crystal Palace 22 6 2 14 14 31 20
17 Fulham 22 6 1 15 22 48 19
-------------------------
18 West Ham United 22 4 6 12 22 33 18
19 Sunderland 22 4 6 12 21 36 18
20 Cardiff City 22 4 6 12 17 38 18
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation