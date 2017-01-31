Jan 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, January 31
Arsenal 1 Watford 2
Bournemouth 0 Crystal Palace 2
Burnley 1 Leicester City 0
Liverpool 1 Chelsea 1
Middlesbrough 1 West Bromwich Albion 1
Sunderland 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0
Swansea City 2 Southampton 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 23 18 2 3 48 16 56
2 Tottenham Hotspur 23 13 8 2 45 16 47
3 Arsenal 23 14 5 4 51 25 47
-------------------------
4 Liverpool 23 13 7 3 52 28 46
-------------------------
5 Manchester City 22 13 4 5 43 28 43
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 22 11 8 3 33 21 41
7 Everton 22 10 6 6 33 23 36
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 23 9 6 8 31 29 33
9 Burnley 23 9 2 12 25 33 29
10 Stoke City 22 7 7 8 28 34 28
11 West Ham United 22 8 4 10 29 36 28
12 Southampton 23 7 6 10 23 28 27
13 Watford 23 7 6 10 27 39 27
14 Bournemouth 23 7 5 11 32 41 26
15 Middlesbrough 23 4 9 10 19 26 21
16 Leicester City 23 5 6 12 24 38 21
17 Swansea City 23 6 3 14 28 52 21
-------------------------
18 Crystal Palace 23 5 4 14 32 41 19
19 Sunderland 23 4 4 15 20 42 16
20 Hull City 22 4 4 14 20 47 16
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, February 1
West Ham United v Manchester City (1945)
Manchester United v Hull City (2000)
Stoke City v Everton (2000)
Saturday, February 4
Chelsea v Arsenal (1230)
Crystal Palace v Sunderland (1500)
Everton v Bournemouth (1500)
Hull City v Liverpool (1500)
Southampton v West Ham United (1500)
Watford v Burnley (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City (1500)
Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough (1730)
Sunday, February 5
Manchester City v Swansea City (1330)
Leicester City v Manchester United (1600)