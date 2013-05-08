Soccer-Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke
May 30 Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 8 Chelsea 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Tuesday, May 7 Manchester City 1 West Bromwich Albion 0 Wigan Athletic 2 Swansea City 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Manchester United 36 27 4 5 79 37 85 2 Manchester City 36 22 9 5 62 31 75 3 Chelsea 36 20 9 7 71 37 69 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 36 19 10 7 67 36 67 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 36 19 9 8 63 45 66 ------------------------- 6 Everton 36 15 15 6 52 38 60 7 Liverpool 36 14 13 9 67 42 55 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 36 14 6 16 48 48 48 9 Swansea City 36 11 13 12 46 46 46 10 West Ham United 36 11 10 15 41 49 43 11 Stoke City 36 9 14 13 32 42 41 12 Fulham 36 10 10 16 46 57 40 13 Aston Villa 36 10 10 16 44 65 40 14 Southampton 36 9 12 15 47 58 39 15 Sunderland 36 9 11 16 40 52 38 16 Norwich City 36 8 14 14 34 56 38 17 Newcastle United 36 10 8 18 43 66 38 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 36 9 8 19 44 67 35 R19 Reading 36 6 10 20 41 67 28 R20 Queens Park Rangers 36 4 13 19 29 57 25 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 11 Aston Villa v Chelsea (1145) Sunday, May 12 Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur (1230) Everton v West Ham United (1400) Fulham v Liverpool (1400) Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Queens Park Rangers v Newcastle United (1400) Sunderland v Southampton (1400) Manchester United v Swansea City (1500)
May 30 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has agreed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Tuesday.