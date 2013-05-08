May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 8 Chelsea 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Tuesday, May 7 Manchester City 1 West Bromwich Albion 0 Wigan Athletic 2 Swansea City 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Manchester United 36 27 4 5 79 37 85 2 Manchester City 36 22 9 5 62 31 75 3 Chelsea 36 20 9 7 71 37 69 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 36 19 10 7 67 36 67 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 36 19 9 8 63 45 66 ------------------------- 6 Everton 36 15 15 6 52 38 60 7 Liverpool 36 14 13 9 67 42 55 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 36 14 6 16 48 48 48 9 Swansea City 36 11 13 12 46 46 46 10 West Ham United 36 11 10 15 41 49 43 11 Stoke City 36 9 14 13 32 42 41 12 Fulham 36 10 10 16 46 57 40 13 Aston Villa 36 10 10 16 44 65 40 14 Southampton 36 9 12 15 47 58 39 15 Sunderland 36 9 11 16 40 52 38 16 Norwich City 36 8 14 14 34 56 38 17 Newcastle United 36 10 8 18 43 66 38 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 36 9 8 19 44 67 35 R19 Reading 36 6 10 20 41 67 28 R20 Queens Park Rangers 36 4 13 19 29 57 25 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 11 Aston Villa v Chelsea (1145) Sunday, May 12 Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur (1230) Everton v West Ham United (1400) Fulham v Liverpool (1400) Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Queens Park Rangers v Newcastle United (1400) Sunderland v Southampton (1400) Manchester United v Swansea City (1500)