Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 29
Liverpool 1 Swansea City 0
Norwich City 1 Arsenal 1
Tottenham Hotspur 0 Chelsea 0
West Ham United 1 West Bromwich Albion 1
Saturday, November 28
AFC Bournemouth 3 Everton 3
Aston Villa 2 Watford 3
Crystal Palace 5 Newcastle United 1
Leicester City 1 Manchester United 1
Manchester City 3 Southampton 1
Sunderland 2 Stoke City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 14 9 2 3 30 14 29
2 Leicester City 14 8 5 1 29 21 29
3 Manchester United 14 8 4 2 20 10 28
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 14 8 3 3 24 12 27
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 14 6 7 1 24 11 25
-------------------------
6 Liverpool 14 6 5 3 18 15 23
7 Crystal Palace 14 7 1 6 19 14 22
-------------------------
8 West Ham United 14 6 4 4 25 21 22
9 Everton 14 5 6 3 27 19 21
10 Southampton 14 5 5 4 20 17 20
11 Watford 14 5 4 5 15 16 19
12 Stoke City 14 5 4 5 11 14 19
13 West Bromwich Albion 14 5 3 6 13 18 18
14 Chelsea 14 4 3 7 17 23 15
15 Swansea City 14 3 5 6 14 19 14
16 Norwich City 14 3 4 7 17 25 13
17 Sunderland 14 3 3 8 16 26 12
-------------------------
18 AFC Bournemouth 14 2 4 8 17 30 10
19 Newcastle United 14 2 4 8 14 30 10
20 Aston Villa 14 1 2 11 12 27 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation