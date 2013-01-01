Soccer-Toure signs one-year contract at Manchester City
June 1 Midfielder Yaya Toure has signed a new one-year contract with Manchester City, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.
Jan 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Tuesday, January 1 Manchester City 3 Stoke City 0 Southampton 1 Arsenal 1 Swansea City 2 Aston Villa 2 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Reading 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 Fulham 2 West Ham United 2 Norwich City 1 Wigan Athletic 0 Manchester United 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 21 17 1 3 54 28 52 2 Manchester City 21 13 6 2 41 19 45 3 Tottenham Hotspur 21 12 3 6 39 27 39 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 19 11 5 3 39 18 38 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 20 9 7 4 40 22 34 ------------------------- 6 Everton 20 8 9 3 33 25 33 7 West Bromwich Albion 21 10 3 8 29 27 33 ------------------------- 8 Swansea City 21 7 8 6 31 26 29 9 Stoke City 21 6 11 4 21 20 29 10 Liverpool 20 7 7 6 31 26 28 11 West Ham United 20 7 5 8 24 24 26 12 Norwich City 21 6 7 8 24 34 25 13 Fulham 21 6 6 9 32 37 24 14 Sunderland 20 5 7 8 21 26 22 15 Newcastle United 20 5 5 10 26 37 20 16 Aston Villa 21 4 7 10 17 41 19 17 Southampton 20 4 6 10 27 38 18 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 21 5 3 13 22 39 18 19 Reading 21 2 7 12 23 40 13 20 Queens Park Rangers 20 1 7 12 16 36 10 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, January 2 Chelsea v Queens Park Rangers (1945) Liverpool v Sunderland (1945) Newcastle United v Everton (2000)
LONDON, June 1 New Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall has described the twice former European champions as a club in intensive care and 'not fit for purpose' in its current state.