UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swansea leapfrog Hull in relegation battle
* Champions Leicester ensure their safety (Recasts with Swansea victory)
April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Tuesday, April 28 Hull City 1 Liverpool 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 33 23 8 2 65 26 77 2 Manchester City 34 20 7 7 70 36 67 3 Arsenal 33 20 7 6 63 32 67 ------------------------- 4 Manchester United 34 19 8 7 59 34 65 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 34 17 7 10 47 37 58 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 34 17 7 10 55 49 58 ------------------------- 7 Southampton 34 17 6 11 47 26 57 ------------------------- 8 Swansea City 34 14 8 12 41 44 50 9 Stoke City 34 13 8 13 39 42 47 10 Everton 34 11 11 12 44 43 44 11 West Ham United 34 11 11 12 42 42 44 12 Crystal Palace 34 11 9 14 42 47 42 13 West Bromwich Albion 34 9 10 15 32 46 37 14 Newcastle United 34 9 8 17 36 57 35 15 Hull City 34 8 10 16 32 45 34 16 Aston Villa 34 8 8 18 26 48 32 17 Leicester City 33 8 7 18 35 51 31 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 33 5 15 13 26 49 30 19 Queens Park Rangers 34 7 6 21 38 59 27 20 Burnley 34 5 11 18 26 52 26 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, April 29 Leicester City v Chelsea (1845) Saturday, May 2 Leicester City v Newcastle United (1145) Aston Villa v Everton (1400) Liverpool v Queens Park Rangers (1400) Sunderland v Southampton (1400) Swansea City v Stoke City (1400) West Ham United v Burnley (1400) Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion (1630) Sunday, May 3 Chelsea v Crystal Palace (1230) Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1500) Monday, May 4 Hull City v Arsenal (1900)
LONDON, May 6 Crystal Palace were the unfortunate victims as Manchester City's fabled attack displayed the ruthless streak it has lacked at vital times during the season on Saturday.