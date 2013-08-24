Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 24
Aston Villa 0 Liverpool 1
Everton 0 West Bromwich Albion 0
Fulham 1 Arsenal 3
Hull City 1 Norwich City 0
Newcastle United 0 West Ham United 0
Southampton 1 Sunderland 1
Stoke City 2 Crystal Palace 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
2 Liverpool 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
3 West Ham United 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
-------------------------
4 Southampton 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
-------------------------
5 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
7 Tottenham Hotspur 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
8 Arsenal 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
8 Aston Villa 3 1 0 2 4 4 3
10 Stoke City 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
11 Fulham 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
12 Hull City 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
13 Everton 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
14 Norwich City 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
15 Sunderland 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
16 West Bromwich Albion 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
17 Newcastle United 2 0 1 1 0 4 1
-------------------------
18 Crystal Palace 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
19 Cardiff City 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
20 Swansea City 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 25
Cardiff City v Manchester City (1500)
Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City (1500)
Monday, August 26
Manchester United v Chelsea (1900)