Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, August 24 Aston Villa 0 Liverpool 1 Everton 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Fulham 1 Arsenal 3 Hull City 1 Norwich City 0 Newcastle United 0 West Ham United 0 Southampton 1 Sunderland 1 Stoke City 2 Crystal Palace 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 2 Liverpool 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 3 West Ham United 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 ------------------------- 4 Southampton 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 ------------------------- 5 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 7 Tottenham Hotspur 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 8 Arsenal 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 8 Aston Villa 3 1 0 2 4 4 3 10 Stoke City 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 11 Fulham 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 12 Hull City 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 13 Everton 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 14 Norwich City 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 15 Sunderland 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 16 West Bromwich Albion 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 17 Newcastle United 2 0 1 1 0 4 1 ------------------------- 18 Crystal Palace 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 19 Cardiff City 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 20 Swansea City 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 25 Cardiff City v Manchester City (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City (1500) Monday, August 26 Manchester United v Chelsea (1900)