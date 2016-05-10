May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Tuesday, May 10 West Ham United 3 Manchester United 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Leicester City 37 23 11 3 67 35 80 2 Tottenham Hotspur 37 19 13 5 68 30 70 3 Arsenal 37 19 11 7 61 36 68 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 37 19 8 10 70 40 65 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 37 18 9 10 46 34 63 ------------------------- 6 West Ham United 37 16 14 7 64 49 62 ------------------------- 7 Southampton 37 17 9 11 55 40 60 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 36 16 10 10 61 48 58 9 Chelsea 36 12 12 12 57 51 48 10 Stoke City 37 13 9 15 39 54 48 11 Swansea City 37 12 10 15 41 51 46 12 Everton 36 10 14 12 56 52 44 13 Watford 36 12 8 16 36 44 44 14 Crystal Palace 37 11 9 17 38 47 42 15 West Bromwich Albion 37 10 12 15 33 47 42 16 AFC Bournemouth 37 11 9 17 44 64 42 17 Sunderland 36 8 11 17 43 60 35 ------------------------- 18 Newcastle United 37 8 10 19 39 64 34 19 Norwich City 36 8 7 21 35 62 31 R20 Aston Villa 37 3 8 26 27 72 17 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, May 11 Norwich City v Watford (1845) Sunderland v Everton (1845) Liverpool v Chelsea (1900) Sunday, May 15 Arsenal v Aston Villa (1400) Chelsea v Leicester City (1400) Everton v Norwich City (1400) Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth (1400) Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1400) Southampton v Crystal Palace (1400) Stoke City v West Ham United (1400) Swansea City v Manchester City (1400) Watford v Sunderland (1400) West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (1400)