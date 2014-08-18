Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, August 18
Burnley 1 Chelsea 3
Sunday, August 17
Liverpool 2 Southampton 1
Newcastle United 0 Manchester City 2
Saturday, August 16
Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 1
Leicester City 2 Everton 2
Manchester United 1 Swansea City 2
Queens Park Rangers 0 Hull City 1
Stoke City 0 Aston Villa 1
West Bromwich Albion 2 Sunderland 2
West Ham United 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
2 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
3 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
3 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
3 Swansea City 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
6 Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Hull City 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Tottenham Hotspur 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
9 Everton 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
9 Leicester City 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
9 Sunderland 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
9 West Bromwich Albion 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
13 Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
13 Manchester United 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
13 Southampton 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
16 Queens Park Rangers 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
16 Stoke City 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
16 West Ham United 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
-------------------------
19 Burnley 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
20 Newcastle United 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1-5: Champions League / EC I
6-8: Europa League depending on domestic cup
19-20: Relegation