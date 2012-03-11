March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the English Premier League on Sunday.
Manchester United 2 West Bromwich Albion 0
Norwich City 1 Wigan Athletic 1
Swansea City 1 Manchester City 0
Saturday, March 10
Aston Villa 1 Fulham 0
Bolton Wanderers 2 Queens Park Rangers 1
Chelsea 1 Stoke City 0
Everton 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0
Sunderland 1 Liverpool 0
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Blackburn Rovers 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 28 21 4 3 68 27 67
2 Manchester City 28 21 3 4 69 20 66
3 Tottenham Hotspur 28 16 5 7 52 34 53
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 27 15 4 8 55 38 49
-------------------------
5 Chelsea 28 14 7 7 48 32 49
-------------------------
6 Newcastle United 27 12 8 7 39 39 44
7 Liverpool 27 10 9 8 30 26 39
-------------------------
8 Sunderland 28 10 7 11 36 31 37
9 Everton 27 10 7 10 28 28 37
10 Fulham 28 9 9 10 37 37 36
11 Swansea City 28 9 9 10 31 34 36
12 Norwich City 28 9 9 10 39 45 36
13 Stoke City 28 10 6 12 27 39 36
14 West Bromwich Albion 28 10 5 13 34 37 35
15 Aston Villa 28 7 12 9 31 35 33
16 Blackburn Rovers 28 6 7 15 40 60 25
17 Bolton Wanderers 28 7 2 19 31 57 23
-------------------------
18 Queens Park Rangers 28 5 7 16 29 48 22
19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 28 5 7 16 30 58 22
20 Wigan Athletic 28 4 9 15 24 53 21
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 12
Arsenal v Newcastle United (2000)