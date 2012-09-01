Soccer-Arsenal's Szczesny wants to extend Roma stay, says club boss
June 6 Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny wants to extend his stay at Roma after completing two loan spells at the club, President of the Serie A side James Palotta has said.
Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, September 1 Manchester City 3 Queens Park Rangers 1 Swansea City 2 Sunderland 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Norwich City 1 West Bromwich Albion 2 Everton 0 West Ham United 3 Fulham 0 Wigan Athletic 2 Stoke City 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 3 3 0 0 8 2 9 2 Swansea City 3 2 1 0 10 2 7 3 West Bromwich Albion 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 ------------------------- 5 Everton 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 5 West Ham United 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 ------------------------- 7 Wigan Athletic 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 ------------------------- 8 Fulham 3 1 0 2 7 6 3 9 Manchester United 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 9 Stoke City 3 0 3 0 3 3 3 11 Newcastle United 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 12 Sunderland 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 13 Arsenal 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 14 Tottenham Hotspur 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 15 Norwich City 3 0 2 1 2 7 2 16 Reading 2 0 1 1 3 5 1 17 Liverpool 2 0 1 1 2 5 1 ------------------------- 18 Queens Park Rangers 3 0 1 2 2 9 1 19 Southampton 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 20 Aston Villa 2 0 0 2 1 4 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 2 Liverpool v Arsenal (1230) Newcastle United v Aston Villa (1500) Southampton v Manchester United (1500)
June 6 Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny wants to extend his stay at Roma after completing two loan spells at the club, President of the Serie A side James Palotta has said.
June 6 Striker Harry Kane sees himself as one of the leaders in the current England side, the 23-year-old has said ahead of his first senior appearance under Gareth Southgate in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland.