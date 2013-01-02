Jan 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, January 2
Chelsea 0 Queens Park Rangers 1
Liverpool 3 Sunderland 0
Newcastle United 1 Everton 2
Tuesday, January 1
Manchester City 3 Stoke City 0
Southampton 1 Arsenal 1
Swansea City 2 Aston Villa 2
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Reading 1
West Bromwich Albion 1 Fulham 2
West Ham United 2 Norwich City 1
Wigan Athletic 0 Manchester United 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 21 17 1 3 54 28 52
2 Manchester City 21 13 6 2 41 19 45
3 Tottenham Hotspur 21 12 3 6 39 27 39
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 20 11 5 4 39 19 38
-------------------------
5 Everton 21 9 9 3 35 26 36
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 20 9 7 4 40 22 34
7 West Bromwich Albion 21 10 3 8 29 27 33
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 21 8 7 6 34 26 31
9 Swansea City 21 7 8 6 31 26 29
10 Stoke City 21 6 11 4 21 20 29
11 West Ham United 20 7 5 8 24 24 26
12 Norwich City 21 6 7 8 24 34 25
13 Fulham 21 6 6 9 32 37 24
14 Sunderland 21 5 7 9 21 29 22
15 Newcastle United 21 5 5 11 27 39 20
16 Aston Villa 21 4 7 10 17 41 19
17 Southampton 20 4 6 10 27 38 18
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 21 5 3 13 22 39 18
19 Reading 21 2 7 12 23 40 13
20 Queens Park Rangers 21 2 7 12 17 36 13
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation