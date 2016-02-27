Feb 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 27
Leicester City 1 Norwich City 0
Southampton 1 Chelsea 2
Stoke City 2 Aston Villa 1
Watford 0 AFC Bournemouth 0
West Bromwich Albion 3 Crystal Palace 2
West Ham United 1 Sunderland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Leicester City 27 16 8 3 49 29 56
2 Tottenham Hotspur 26 14 9 3 47 20 51
3 Arsenal 26 15 6 5 41 23 51
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 26 14 5 7 48 28 47
-------------------------
5 West Ham United 27 11 10 6 41 31 43
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 26 11 8 7 33 24 41
7 Southampton 27 11 7 9 35 26 40
-------------------------
8 Stoke City 27 11 6 10 29 33 39
9 Liverpool 26 10 8 8 38 36 38
10 Watford 27 10 7 10 29 28 37
11 Chelsea 27 9 9 9 40 37 36
12 Everton 26 8 11 7 46 35 35
13 West Bromwich Albion 27 9 8 10 27 34 35
14 Crystal Palace 27 9 5 13 29 35 32
15 AFC Bournemouth 27 7 8 12 30 44 29
16 Swansea City 26 6 9 11 24 34 27
17 Norwich City 27 6 6 15 30 51 24
-------------------------
18 Newcastle United 26 6 6 14 27 49 24
19 Sunderland 27 6 5 16 32 51 23
20 Aston Villa 27 3 7 17 21 48 16
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 28
Manchester United v Arsenal (1405)
Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City (1405)