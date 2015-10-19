Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, May 4
Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, October 19 Swansea City 0 Stoke City 1 Sunday, October 18 Newcastle United 6 Norwich City 2 Saturday, October 17 Chelsea 2 Aston Villa 0 Crystal Palace 1 West Ham United 3 Everton 0 Manchester United 3 Manchester City 5 AFC Bournemouth 1 Southampton 2 Leicester City 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Liverpool 0 Watford 0 Arsenal 3 West Bromwich Albion 1 Sunderland 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 9 7 0 2 24 8 21 2 Arsenal 9 6 1 2 16 7 19 3 Manchester United 9 6 1 2 15 8 19 ------------------------- 4 West Ham United 9 5 2 2 20 12 17 ------------------------- 5 Leicester City 9 4 4 1 19 17 16 ------------------------- 6 Crystal Palace 9 5 0 4 12 10 15 ------------------------- 7 Tottenham Hotspur 9 3 5 1 11 7 14 ------------------------- 8 Southampton 9 3 4 2 15 12 13 9 Everton 9 3 4 2 12 11 13 10 Liverpool 9 3 4 2 8 10 13 11 Stoke City 9 3 3 3 9 10 12 12 Chelsea 9 3 2 4 14 17 11 13 West Bromwich Albion 9 3 2 4 7 11 11 14 Swansea City 9 2 4 3 10 11 10 15 Watford 9 2 4 3 6 10 10 16 Norwich City 9 2 3 4 14 20 9 17 AFC Bournemouth 9 2 2 5 11 17 8 ------------------------- 18 Newcastle United 9 1 3 5 12 19 6 19 Aston Villa 9 1 1 7 8 15 4 20 Sunderland 9 0 3 6 8 19 3 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
May 4 Middlesbrough have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.