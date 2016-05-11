May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 11
Liverpool 1 Chelsea 1
Norwich City 4 Watford 2
Sunderland 3 Everton 0
Tuesday, May 10
West Ham United 3 Manchester United 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Leicester City 37 23 11 3 67 35 80
2 Tottenham Hotspur 37 19 13 5 68 30 70
3 Arsenal 37 19 11 7 61 36 68
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 37 19 8 10 70 40 65
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 37 18 9 10 46 34 63
-------------------------
6 West Ham United 37 16 14 7 64 49 62
-------------------------
7 Southampton 37 17 9 11 55 40 60
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 37 16 11 10 62 49 59
9 Chelsea 37 12 13 12 58 52 49
10 Stoke City 37 13 9 15 39 54 48
11 Swansea City 37 12 10 15 41 51 46
12 Everton 37 10 14 13 56 55 44
13 Watford 37 12 8 17 38 48 44
14 Crystal Palace 37 11 9 17 38 47 42
15 West Bromwich Albion 37 10 12 15 33 47 42
16 AFC Bournemouth 37 11 9 17 44 64 42
17 Sunderland 37 9 11 17 46 60 38
-------------------------
R18 Newcastle United 37 8 10 19 39 64 34
R18 Norwich City 37 9 7 21 39 64 34
R20 Aston Villa 37 3 8 26 27 72 17
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 15
Arsenal v Aston Villa (1400)
Chelsea v Leicester City (1400)
Everton v Norwich City (1400)
Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth (1400)
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1400)
Southampton v Crystal Palace (1400)
Stoke City v West Ham United (1400)
Swansea City v Manchester City (1400)
Watford v Sunderland (1400)
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (1400)