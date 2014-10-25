Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 25
Liverpool 0 Hull City 0
Southampton 1 Stoke City 0
Sunderland 0 Arsenal 2
Swansea City 2 Leicester City 0
West Bromwich Albion 2 Crystal Palace 2
West Ham United 2 Manchester City 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 8 7 1 0 23 8 22
2 Southampton 9 6 1 2 20 5 19
3 Manchester City 9 5 2 2 19 10 17
-------------------------
4 West Ham United 9 5 1 3 17 12 16
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 9 3 5 1 15 11 14
-------------------------
6 Swansea City 9 4 2 3 13 10 14
7 Liverpool 9 4 2 3 13 12 14
-------------------------
8 Manchester United 8 3 3 2 15 12 12
9 Hull City 9 2 5 2 13 13 11
10 Tottenham Hotspur 8 3 2 3 10 11 11
11 Stoke City 9 3 2 4 8 10 11
12 West Bromwich Albion 9 2 4 3 12 13 10
13 Aston Villa 8 3 1 4 4 12 10
14 Everton 8 2 3 3 16 16 9
15 Crystal Palace 9 2 3 4 13 16 9
16 Leicester City 9 2 3 4 11 15 9
17 Sunderland 9 1 5 3 8 17 8
-------------------------
18 Newcastle United 8 1 4 3 8 14 7
19 Burnley 8 0 4 4 4 13 4
20 Queens Park Rangers 8 1 1 6 6 18 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 26
Burnley v Everton (1330)
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (1330)
Manchester United v Chelsea (1600)
Monday, October 27
Queens Park Rangers v Aston Villa (2000)