Dec 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, December 13
Bournemouth 1 Leicester City 0
Everton 2 Arsenal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 15 12 1 2 33 11 37
2 Arsenal 16 10 4 2 37 17 34
3 Liverpool 15 9 4 2 37 20 31
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 15 9 3 3 32 19 30
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 15 7 6 2 24 11 27
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 15 6 6 3 20 16 24
7 Everton 16 6 5 5 21 20 23
-------------------------
8 Bournemouth 16 6 3 7 22 25 21
9 Watford 15 6 3 6 21 26 21
10 West Bromwich Albion 15 5 5 5 20 18 20
11 Southampton 15 5 5 5 14 15 20
12 Stoke City 15 5 4 6 17 22 19
13 Burnley 15 5 2 8 15 25 17
14 Leicester City 16 4 4 8 21 27 16
15 Crystal Palace 15 4 3 8 27 29 15
16 Middlesbrough 15 3 6 6 13 16 15
17 West Ham United 15 3 4 8 17 31 13
-------------------------
18 Swansea City 15 3 3 9 19 31 12
19 Hull City 15 3 3 9 14 32 12
20 Sunderland 15 3 2 10 14 27 11
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, December 14
Middlesbrough v Liverpool (1945)
Sunderland v Chelsea (1945)
West Ham United v Burnley (1945)
Crystal Palace v Manchester United (2000)
Manchester City v Watford (2000)
Stoke City v Southampton (2000)
Tottenham Hotspur v Hull City (2000)
West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City (2000)
Saturday, December 17
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (1230)
Middlesbrough v Swansea City (1500)
Stoke City v Leicester City (1500)
Sunderland v Watford (1500)
West Ham United v Hull City (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1730)
Sunday, December 18
Bournemouth v Southampton (1330)
Manchester City v Arsenal (1600)
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley (1600)
Monday, December 19
Everton v Liverpool (2000)