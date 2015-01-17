Soccer-Wenger says exit from Champions League wouldn't harm contract talks
May 9 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Tuesday said that failure to qualify for next season's Champions League would not jeopardise contract negotiations with players.
Jan 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, January 17 Aston Villa 0 Liverpool 2 Burnley 2 Crystal Palace 3 Leicester City 0 Stoke City 1 Newcastle United 1 Southampton 2 Queens Park Rangers 0 Manchester United 2 Swansea City 0 Chelsea 5 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Sunderland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 22 16 4 2 51 19 52 2 Manchester City 21 14 5 2 45 20 47 3 Southampton 22 13 3 6 37 16 42 ------------------------- 4 Manchester United 22 11 7 4 36 21 40 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 22 11 4 7 32 30 37 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 21 10 6 5 37 25 36 7 Liverpool 22 10 5 7 31 27 35 ------------------------- 8 West Ham United 21 9 6 6 32 25 33 9 Swansea City 22 8 6 8 26 30 30 10 Stoke City 22 8 5 9 23 27 29 11 Newcastle United 22 7 6 9 26 35 27 12 Crystal Palace 22 5 8 9 25 33 23 13 Everton 21 5 7 9 30 34 22 14 Aston Villa 22 5 7 10 11 25 22 15 West Bromwich Albion 21 5 6 10 20 29 21 16 Sunderland 22 3 11 8 19 33 20 17 Burnley 22 4 8 10 21 36 20 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 21 4 7 10 20 27 19 19 Queens Park Rangers 22 5 4 13 23 39 19 20 Leicester City 22 4 5 13 20 34 17 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 18 West Ham United v Hull City (1330) Manchester City v Arsenal (1600) Monday, January 19 Everton v West Bromwich Albion (2000)
May 9 Harry Redknapp has said he is interested in taking charge of Birmingham as a full-time manager after holding initial talks with the club owners over his role next season.