UPDATE 2-Soccer-Wenger signs new two-year deal with Arsenal
* Majority owner Kroenke says Frenchman is best man for the job
May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, May 11 Aston Villa 1 Chelsea 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Manchester United 36 27 4 5 79 37 85 2 Manchester City 36 22 9 5 62 31 75 3 Chelsea 37 21 9 7 73 38 72 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 36 19 10 7 67 36 67 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 36 19 9 8 63 45 66 ------------------------- 6 Everton 36 15 15 6 52 38 60 7 Liverpool 36 14 13 9 67 42 55 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 36 14 6 16 48 48 48 9 Swansea City 36 11 13 12 46 46 46 10 West Ham United 36 11 10 15 41 49 43 11 Stoke City 36 9 14 13 32 42 41 12 Fulham 36 10 10 16 46 57 40 13 Aston Villa 37 10 10 17 45 67 40 14 Southampton 36 9 12 15 47 58 39 15 Sunderland 36 9 11 16 40 52 38 16 Norwich City 36 8 14 14 34 56 38 17 Newcastle United 36 10 8 18 43 66 38 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 36 9 8 19 44 67 35 R19 Reading 36 6 10 20 41 67 28 R20 Queens Park Rangers 36 4 13 19 29 57 25 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 12 Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur (1230) Everton v West Ham United (1400) Fulham v Liverpool (1400) Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion (1400) Queens Park Rangers v Newcastle United (1400) Sunderland v Southampton (1400) Manchester United v Swansea City (1500)
Rafael Nadal faces big-serving Dutchman Robin Haase in the second round and Novak Djokovic meets Joao Sousa of Portugal, while the women's holder Garbine Muguruza plays Estonian Anett Kontaveit and Czech Petra Kvitova continues her comeback after being stabbed late last year when she faces American Bethanie Mattek-Sands. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot, Karolos Grohmann and John Stonestreet, 600 words)