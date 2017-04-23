Soccer-Portuguese midfielder Silva joins Manchester City
LONDON, May 26 Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has joined Manchester City just days after helping Monaco to clinch the Ligue 1 title, the Premier League club said on Friday.
April 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 23 Burnley 0 Manchester United 2 Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 2 Saturday, April 22 Bournemouth 4 Middlesbrough 0 Hull City 2 Watford 0 Swansea City 2 Stoke City 0 West Ham United 0 Everton 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 32 24 3 5 65 27 75 2 Tottenham Hotspur 32 21 8 3 68 22 71 3 Liverpool 34 19 9 6 70 42 66 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 32 19 7 6 63 35 64 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 32 17 12 3 50 24 63 ------------------------- 6 Everton 34 16 10 8 60 37 58 7 Arsenal 31 17 6 8 63 40 57 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 33 12 8 13 39 42 44 9 Southampton 31 11 7 13 37 40 40 10 Watford 33 11 7 15 37 54 40 11 Stoke City 34 10 9 15 37 50 39 12 Crystal Palace 33 11 5 17 46 53 38 13 Bournemouth 34 10 8 16 49 63 38 14 West Ham United 34 10 8 16 44 59 38 15 Leicester City 32 10 7 15 41 53 37 16 Burnley 34 10 6 18 33 49 36 17 Hull City 34 9 6 19 36 67 33 ------------------------- 18 Swansea City 34 9 4 21 39 68 31 19 Middlesbrough 33 4 12 17 23 43 24 20 Sunderland 32 5 6 21 26 58 21 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
HONG KONG, May 26 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was unconcerned over speculation Eric Dier and Kyle Walker are due to move away from the London club in the upcoming summer transfer window.