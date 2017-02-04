Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 4
Chelsea 3 Arsenal 1
Crystal Palace 0 Sunderland 4
Everton 6 Bournemouth 3
Hull City 2 Liverpool 0
Southampton 1 West Ham United 3
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Middlesbrough 0
Watford 2 Burnley 1
West Bromwich Albion 1 Stoke City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51 17 59
2 Tottenham Hotspur 24 14 8 2 46 16 50
3 Arsenal 24 14 5 5 52 28 47
-------------------------
4 Liverpool 24 13 7 4 52 30 46
-------------------------
5 Manchester City 23 14 4 5 47 28 46
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 23 11 9 3 33 21 42
7 Everton 24 11 7 6 40 27 40
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 24 10 6 8 32 29 36
9 West Ham United 24 9 4 11 32 41 31
10 Watford 24 8 6 10 29 40 30
11 Stoke City 24 7 8 9 29 36 29
12 Burnley 24 9 2 13 26 35 29
13 Southampton 24 7 6 11 24 31 27
14 Bournemouth 24 7 5 12 35 47 26
15 Middlesbrough 24 4 9 11 19 27 21
16 Leicester City 23 5 6 12 24 38 21
17 Swansea City 23 6 3 14 28 52 21
-------------------------
18 Hull City 24 5 5 14 22 47 20
19 Crystal Palace 24 5 4 15 32 45 19
20 Sunderland 24 5 4 15 24 42 19
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 5
Manchester City v Swansea City (1330)
Leicester City v Manchester United (1600)