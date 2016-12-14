Dec 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, December 14
Crystal Palace 1 Manchester United 2
Manchester City 2 Watford 0
Middlesbrough 0 Liverpool 3
Stoke City 0 Southampton 0
Sunderland 0 Chelsea 1
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Hull City 0
West Bromwich Albion 3 Swansea City 1
West Ham United 1 Burnley 0
Tuesday, December 13
Bournemouth 1 Leicester City 0
Everton 2 Arsenal 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 16 13 1 2 34 11 40
2 Liverpool 16 10 4 2 40 20 34
3 Arsenal 16 10 4 2 37 17 34
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 16 10 3 3 34 19 33
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 16 8 6 2 27 11 30
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 16 7 6 3 22 17 27
7 West Bromwich Albion 16 6 5 5 23 19 23
-------------------------
8 Everton 16 6 5 5 21 20 23
9 Southampton 16 5 6 5 14 15 21
10 Bournemouth 16 6 3 7 22 25 21
11 Watford 16 6 3 7 21 28 21
12 Stoke City 16 5 5 6 17 22 20
13 Burnley 16 5 2 9 15 26 17
14 Leicester City 16 4 4 8 21 27 16
15 West Ham United 16 4 4 8 18 31 16
16 Crystal Palace 16 4 3 9 28 31 15
17 Middlesbrough 16 3 6 7 13 19 15
-------------------------
18 Swansea City 16 3 3 10 20 34 12
19 Hull City 16 3 3 10 14 35 12
20 Sunderland 16 3 2 11 14 28 11
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 17
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (1230)
Middlesbrough v Swansea City (1500)
Stoke City v Leicester City (1500)
Sunderland v Watford (1500)
West Ham United v Hull City (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1730)
Sunday, December 18
Bournemouth v Southampton (1330)
Manchester City v Arsenal (1600)
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley (1600)
Monday, December 19
Everton v Liverpool (2000)