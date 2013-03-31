Soccer-Coutinho behind only Neymar, says Brazil's Juninho
LONDON, April 11 Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho is the hottest Brazilian talent after Neymar, according to his compatriot Juninho.
March 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, March 31 Aston Villa 1 Liverpool 2 Saturday, March 30 Arsenal 4 Reading 1 Everton 1 Stoke City 0 Manchester City 4 Newcastle United 0 Southampton 2 Chelsea 1 Sunderland 0 Manchester United 1 Swansea City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2 West Ham United 3 West Bromwich Albion 1 Wigan Athletic 1 Norwich City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 30 25 2 3 70 31 77 2 Manchester City 30 18 8 4 55 26 62 3 Tottenham Hotspur 31 17 6 8 53 38 57 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 30 16 7 7 59 32 55 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 30 15 8 7 59 33 53 ------------------------- 6 Everton 30 13 12 5 47 35 51 7 Liverpool 31 13 9 9 59 40 48 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 31 13 5 13 41 41 44 9 Swansea City 31 10 10 11 41 40 40 10 Fulham 29 9 9 11 40 44 36 11 West Ham United 30 10 6 14 35 44 36 12 Southampton 31 8 10 13 44 53 34 13 Stoke City 31 7 13 11 27 36 34 14 Norwich City 31 7 13 11 28 47 34 15 Newcastle United 31 9 6 16 41 56 33 16 Sunderland 31 7 10 14 33 43 31 17 Wigan Athletic 30 8 6 16 36 56 30 ------------------------- 18 Aston Villa 31 7 9 15 32 58 30 19 Queens Park Rangers 30 4 11 15 26 48 23 20 Reading 31 5 8 18 36 61 23 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 1 Fulham v Queens Park Rangers (1900)
LONDON, April 11 Arsene Wenger faced a barrage of criticism from former players, supporters and the media after his team's 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Monday night, as his 20-year reign as Arsenal manager looked increasingly shaky.