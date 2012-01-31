Jan 31 Results and standings from the English
Premier League on Tuesday
Everton 1 Manchester City 0
Manchester United 2 Stoke City 0
Swansea City 1 Chelsea 1
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Wigan Athletic 1
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Liverpool 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 23 17 3 3 60 19 54
2 Manchester United 23 17 3 3 56 21 54
3 Tottenham Hotspur 23 15 4 4 44 25 49
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 23 12 6 5 41 26 42
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 23 10 8 5 28 21 38
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 22 11 3 8 39 33 36
7 Newcastle United 22 10 6 6 32 30 36
-------------------------
8 Stoke City 23 8 6 9 23 35 30
9 Everton 23 8 5 10 23 26 29
10 Norwich City 22 7 8 7 32 36 29
11 Sunderland 22 7 6 9 29 24 27
12 Aston Villa 22 6 9 7 26 29 27
13 Swansea City 23 6 9 8 24 28 27
14 Fulham 22 6 8 8 28 31 26
15 West Bromwich Albion 22 7 4 11 22 31 25
16 Queens Park Rangers 22 5 5 12 22 37 20
17 Bolton Wanderers 22 6 1 15 28 47 19
-------------------------
18 Blackburn Rovers 22 4 6 12 33 45 18
19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 4 6 13 25 43 18
20 Wigan Athletic 23 3 6 14 20 48 15
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, February 1
Aston Villa v Queens Park Rangers (1945)
Blackburn Rovers v Newcastle United (2000)
Bolton Wanderers v Arsenal (2000)
Fulham v West Bromwich Albion (2000)
Sunderland v Norwich City (2000)
Saturday, February 4
Arsenal v Blackburn Rovers (1300)
Norwich City v Bolton Wanderers (1500)
Queens Park Rangers v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500)
Stoke City v Sunderland (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City (1500)
Wigan Athletic v Everton (1500)
Manchester City v Fulham (1730)
Sunday, February 5
Newcastle United v Aston Villa (1330)
Chelsea v Manchester United (1600)
Monday, February 6
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (2000)