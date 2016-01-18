Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, January 18 Swansea City 1 Watford 0 Sunday, January 17 Liverpool 0 Manchester United 1 Stoke City 0 Arsenal 0 Saturday, January 16 AFC Bournemouth 3 Norwich City 0 Aston Villa 1 Leicester City 1 Chelsea 3 Everton 3 Manchester City 4 Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle United 2 West Ham United 1 Southampton 3 West Bromwich Albion 0 Tottenham Hotspur 4 Sunderland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 22 13 5 4 37 21 44 2 Leicester City 22 12 8 2 39 26 44 3 Manchester City 22 13 4 5 43 21 43 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 22 10 9 3 38 18 39 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 22 10 7 5 28 20 37 ------------------------- 6 West Ham United 22 9 8 5 34 26 35 7 Stoke City 22 9 6 7 24 22 33 ------------------------- 8 Crystal Palace 22 9 4 9 23 24 31 9 Liverpool 22 8 7 7 25 28 31 10 Southampton 22 8 6 8 31 24 30 11 Everton 22 6 11 5 39 32 29 12 Watford 22 8 5 9 25 25 29 13 West Bromwich Albion 22 7 6 9 22 30 27 14 Chelsea 22 6 7 9 31 34 25 15 AFC Bournemouth 22 6 6 10 26 37 24 16 Norwich City 22 6 5 11 24 38 23 17 Swansea City 22 5 7 10 20 30 22 ------------------------- 18 Newcastle United 22 5 6 11 24 39 21 19 Sunderland 22 5 3 14 27 45 18 20 Aston Villa 22 2 6 14 18 38 12 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation