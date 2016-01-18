UPDATE 2-Rugby-Superb Saracens retain European title
* Heartbreak for Clermont with third final defeat (Adds quotes, detail)
Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, January 18 Swansea City 1 Watford 0 Sunday, January 17 Liverpool 0 Manchester United 1 Stoke City 0 Arsenal 0 Saturday, January 16 AFC Bournemouth 3 Norwich City 0 Aston Villa 1 Leicester City 1 Chelsea 3 Everton 3 Manchester City 4 Crystal Palace 0 Newcastle United 2 West Ham United 1 Southampton 3 West Bromwich Albion 0 Tottenham Hotspur 4 Sunderland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 22 13 5 4 37 21 44 2 Leicester City 22 12 8 2 39 26 44 3 Manchester City 22 13 4 5 43 21 43 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 22 10 9 3 38 18 39 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 22 10 7 5 28 20 37 ------------------------- 6 West Ham United 22 9 8 5 34 26 35 7 Stoke City 22 9 6 7 24 22 33 ------------------------- 8 Crystal Palace 22 9 4 9 23 24 31 9 Liverpool 22 8 7 7 25 28 31 10 Southampton 22 8 6 8 31 24 30 11 Everton 22 6 11 5 39 32 29 12 Watford 22 8 5 9 25 25 29 13 West Bromwich Albion 22 7 6 9 22 30 27 14 Chelsea 22 6 7 9 31 34 25 15 AFC Bournemouth 22 6 6 10 26 37 24 16 Norwich City 22 6 5 11 24 38 23 17 Swansea City 22 5 7 10 20 30 22 ------------------------- 18 Newcastle United 22 5 6 11 24 39 21 19 Sunderland 22 5 3 14 27 45 18 20 Aston Villa 22 2 6 14 18 38 12 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
* Heartbreak for Clermont with third final defeat (Adds quotes, detail)
May 13 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Saturday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 16 Joshua King (Bournemouth) 15 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)